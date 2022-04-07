Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $29.27

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.27 and last traded at $29.27, with a volume of 2090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.53.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.11.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $337,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $334,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,720,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,643,000 after purchasing an additional 35,623 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,345,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

