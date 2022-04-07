Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $17.75

Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$17.75 and last traded at C$17.75, with a volume of 1800 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.54.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Melcor Developments from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.86 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.51, a current ratio of 9.21 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of C$569.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20.

Melcor Developments ( TSE:MRD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported C$1.35 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$150.60 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Melcor Developments Ltd. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from Melcor Developments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Melcor Developments’s payout ratio is 25.88%.

Melcor Developments Company Profile (TSE:MRD)

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, Melcor REIT, Investment Properties, and Recreational Property segments. It develops and manages owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail centers, and golf courses.

