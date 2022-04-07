PROS (NYSE:PRO) Stock Price Down 5.6%

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $32.74 and last traded at $32.89. 1,580 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 249,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.85.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PROS in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PROS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of PROS from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PROS from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of PROS from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.75.

Get PROS alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.44.

PROS ( NYSE:PRO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.01. PROS had a negative net margin of 32.30% and a negative return on equity of 316.22%. The firm had revenue of $64.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Scott William Cook sold 1,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total transaction of $41,559.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 4,375 shares of PROS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total value of $139,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 99,262 shares of company stock worth $3,006,267. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in PROS by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,767 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PROS by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 655,445 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PROS by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,446 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Kopion Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PROS by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 221,534 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,641,000 after acquiring an additional 36,398 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PROS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $784,000.

About PROS (NYSE:PRO)

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.