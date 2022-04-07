Arena Minerals (CVE:AN) Trading Down 7.4%

Arena Minerals Inc. (CVE:AN – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 7.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.61 and last traded at C$0.63. 580,053 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 957,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.68.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$189.20 million and a P/E ratio of -45.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.43 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.42.

About Arena Minerals (CVE:AN)

Arena Minerals Inc, a copper and lithium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. It holds interest in the Atacama copper property covering an area of approximately 7,061 hectares located within the Antofagasta region ll of Chile.

