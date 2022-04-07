PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Stock Price Down 6.6%

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.51 and last traded at $12.51. 16,752 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,322,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.39.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PLBY Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on PLBY Group from $50.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on PLBY Group from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on PLBY Group from $49.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on PLBY Group from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.33.

Get PLBY Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.98 and its 200 day moving average is $23.37.

PLBY Group ( NASDAQ:PLBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($1.36). The firm had revenue of $95.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.96 million. PLBY Group had a negative return on equity of 15.12% and a negative net margin of 32.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 106.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PLBY Group, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bernhard L. Kohn III purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.34 per share, for a total transaction of $383,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bernhard L. Kohn III sold 122,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $1,908,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 54,280 shares of company stock valued at $833,171 and have sold 321,059 shares valued at $4,885,721.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PLBY Group by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,645,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,830,000 after purchasing an additional 247,239 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PLBY Group during the 4th quarter worth about $293,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of PLBY Group by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 23,557 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,911,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in PLBY Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 260,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the period.

PLBY Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLBY)

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as products that enhance sexual experience, lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimates, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PLBY Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLBY Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.