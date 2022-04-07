PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Stock Price Down 6.6%

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.51 and last traded at $12.51. 16,752 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,322,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.39.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PLBY Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on PLBY Group from $50.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on PLBY Group from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on PLBY Group from $49.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on PLBY Group from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.33.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.98 and its 200 day moving average is $23.37.
In other news, CEO Bernhard L. Kohn III purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.34 per share, for a total transaction of $383,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bernhard L. Kohn III sold 122,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $1,908,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 54,280 shares of company stock valued at $833,171 and have sold 321,059 shares valued at $4,885,721.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PLBY Group by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,645,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,830,000 after purchasing an additional 247,239 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PLBY Group during the 4th quarter worth about $293,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of PLBY Group by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 23,557 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,911,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in PLBY Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 260,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the period.
PLBY Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLBY)
PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as products that enhance sexual experience, lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimates, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.
