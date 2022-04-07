Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Announces Earnings Results

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $151.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.64 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 66.64% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ TLRY opened at $7.25 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.36. Tilray has a 12 month low of $4.78 and a 12 month high of $23.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 2.41.

Get Tilray alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Tilray by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 53,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Tilray by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 24,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tilray by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 392,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after buying an additional 6,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tilray during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 12.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Tilray from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Tilray from $11.80 to $7.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Tilray from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.45.

About Tilray (Get Rating)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.