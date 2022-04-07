Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for ProSiebenSat.1 Media (PSM)

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR: PSM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/25/2022 – ProSiebenSat.1 Media was given a new €18.10 ($19.89) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

3/23/2022 – ProSiebenSat.1 Media was given a new €17.00 ($18.68) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

3/18/2022 – ProSiebenSat.1 Media was given a new €22.00 ($24.18) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/18/2022 – ProSiebenSat.1 Media was given a new €14.90 ($16.37) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

3/9/2022 – ProSiebenSat.1 Media was given a new €12.00 ($13.19) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

3/9/2022 – ProSiebenSat.1 Media was given a new €20.00 ($21.98) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

3/4/2022 – ProSiebenSat.1 Media was given a new €22.00 ($24.18) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/3/2022 – ProSiebenSat.1 Media was given a new €28.00 ($30.77) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/3/2022 – ProSiebenSat.1 Media was given a new €21.00 ($23.08) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

3/3/2022 – ProSiebenSat.1 Media was given a new €18.10 ($19.89) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

2/15/2022 – ProSiebenSat.1 Media was given a new €22.00 ($24.18) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/7/2022 – ProSiebenSat.1 Media was given a new €16.50 ($18.13) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media stock opened at €11.27 ($12.38) on Thursday. ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE has a 12-month low of €9.69 ($10.65) and a 12-month high of €19.00 ($20.88). The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €12.53 and a 200 day moving average price of €13.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.07.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProSiebenSat1 Media SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSiebenSat1 Media SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.