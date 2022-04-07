Insider Selling: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Director Sells $69,281.00 in Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $692.81, for a total transaction of $69,281.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $708.36 on Thursday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $469.80 and a twelve month high of $710.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $645.27 and its 200 day moving average is $626.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $76.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.21.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $18.49 by $5.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.24% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.72 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 44.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.
About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN)
- 3 Stocks Institutional Investors Can’t Get Enough Of
- Analog Devices Raises Its Long-Term Growth Targets
- RPM International Puts The Reversal Into Higher Gear
- 3 Best Home Improvement Retailers to Turn to Now
- It’s Time To Start Buying Tilray Again
Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.