Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 28,553 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 379,462 shares.The stock last traded at $36.38 and had previously closed at $37.26.

Several brokerages have commented on TGH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Textainer Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Textainer Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Textainer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Textainer Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.83.

Textainer Group ( NYSE:TGH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.20. Textainer Group had a net margin of 37.21% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The company had revenue of $198.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Textainer Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.52%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Textainer Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,975,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,875,000 after purchasing an additional 47,621 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 1,017.2% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,396,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,869,000 after buying an additional 1,271,490 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,133,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,479,000 after buying an additional 89,586 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 684,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,444,000 after buying an additional 15,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 90.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 421,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,727,000 after buying an additional 200,920 shares in the last quarter. 49.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Textainer Group Company Profile (NYSE:TGH)

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases, owns, manages, leases, and disposes a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Textainer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textainer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.