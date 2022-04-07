VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.23.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VNET. StockNews.com began coverage on VNET Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised VNET Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Get VNET Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VNET opened at $6.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $932.29 million, a P/E ratio of -19.39 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.16 and a 200-day moving average of $10.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. VNET Group has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $34.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VNET Group by 329.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of VNET Group by 447.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VNET Group during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of VNET Group during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in VNET Group by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter.

VNET Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VNET Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VNET Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.