VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.23.
Several research firms recently weighed in on VNET. StockNews.com began coverage on VNET Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised VNET Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.
Shares of NASDAQ VNET opened at $6.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $932.29 million, a P/E ratio of -19.39 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.16 and a 200-day moving average of $10.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. VNET Group has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $34.00.
VNET Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.
