LHT (LHT) Reaches One Day Volume of $7.00

LHT (LHT) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. In the last week, LHT has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar. One LHT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. LHT has a market capitalization of $115,395.36 and $7.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002282 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00010071 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006719 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000684 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000072 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LHT (CRYPTO:LHT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

