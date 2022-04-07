Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) EVP Bastiano Sanna Sells 562 Shares

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.71, for a total transaction of $150,453.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Bastiano Sanna also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 2nd, Bastiano Sanna sold 1,040 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.98, for a total transaction of $261,019.20.
Shares of VRTX opened at $272.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.46. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $176.36 and a twelve month high of $275.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $243.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.36. The firm has a market cap of $69.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.62.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 750.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 119 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VRTX. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $269.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $202.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.20.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.
