Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) PT Raised to $96.00 at Susquehanna

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) had its target price raised by Susquehanna from $89.00 to $96.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.13% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Raymond James cut Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.53.

NYSE CP opened at $77.34 on Thursday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52-week low of $64.37 and a 52-week high of $84.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.74. The stock has a market cap of $71.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 35.84% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CP. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 372.9% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 402 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

