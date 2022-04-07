Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) PT Raised to $96.00 at Susquehanna

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) had its target price raised by Susquehanna from $89.00 to $96.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.13% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Raymond James cut Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.53.
NYSE CP opened at $77.34 on Thursday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52-week low of $64.37 and a 52-week high of $84.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.74. The stock has a market cap of $71.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CP. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 372.9% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 402 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.
Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile (Get Rating)
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Canadian Pacific Railway (CP)
- Analog Devices Raises Its Long-Term Growth Targets
- 3 Stocks Institutional Investors Can’t Get Enough Of
- RPM International Puts The Reversal Into Higher Gear
- 3 Best Home Improvement Retailers to Turn to Now
- It’s Time To Start Buying Tilray Again
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.