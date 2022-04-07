United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) CAO Manpreet Grewal Sells 1,359 Shares

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) CAO Manpreet Grewal sold 1,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $51,247.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of X opened at $35.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. United States Steel Co. has a 12-month low of $17.98 and a 12-month high of $39.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.43.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.92). United States Steel had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 55.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 1.37%.

X has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on United States Steel from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on United States Steel in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on United States Steel from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded United States Steel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $31.00 in a report on Sunday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.30.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in X. Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth about $146,173,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth about $77,147,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Steel during the third quarter worth about $69,847,000. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 271.0% during the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 3,891,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,488,000 after buying an additional 2,842,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 98.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,623,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,968,000 after buying an additional 2,791,790 shares in the last quarter. 68.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

