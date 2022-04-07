Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 50,260 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 52.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,260 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 12.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,533,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,236 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,278,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,949,000 after purchasing an additional 334,720 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,451,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,688,000 after purchasing an additional 41,905 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,864,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,087,000 after purchasing an additional 143,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 233.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,792,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,264,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156,839 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ HST opened at $18.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.47. The company has a quick ratio of 10.82, a current ratio of 10.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.67 and a 12-month high of $20.25. The firm has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -610.46 and a beta of 1.27.

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.14. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 273.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is -399.87%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.58.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

