Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 4,003 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,003 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of Bath & Body Works worth $11,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,531,646,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,184,238,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth about $889,125,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $468,997,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth $382,655,000. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bath & Body Works stock opened at $45.52 on Thursday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.76 and a twelve month high of $82.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.33.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 115.32% and a net margin of 14.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Bath & Body Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.26%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BBWI shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $91.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.89.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

