Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,933 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $10,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Celanese by 24.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 399,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,574,000 after acquiring an additional 77,342 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,123,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,264,000 after purchasing an additional 94,971 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 142.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 26.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 5.2% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celanese stock opened at $140.44 on Thursday. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.26 and a fifty-two week high of $176.50. The company has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.95.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.05 by ($0.14). Celanese had a return on equity of 48.17% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 15.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Celanese’s payout ratio is 16.06%.

In related news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $141.74 per share, with a total value of $255,132.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CE shares. Piper Sandler cut Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Celanese in a report on Sunday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Celanese from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Celanese from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Celanese presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.40.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

