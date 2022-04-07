Yousif Capital Management LLC Takes $3.73 Million Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 108,677 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,728,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Sunrun in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sunrun by 309.6% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Sunrun by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Sunrun by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in Sunrun by 162.9% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,525 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Shares of RUN stock opened at $28.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.00 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.32 and its 200 day moving average is $37.56. Sunrun Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.61 and a twelve month high of $60.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.29). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunrun news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 1,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $33,299.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 21,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $676,518.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,280 shares of company stock worth $1,194,362. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RUN. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Sunrun from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Sunrun from $76.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Sunrun from $86.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.31.

Sunrun Profile (Get Rating)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.