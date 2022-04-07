26,154 Shares in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Purchased by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 26,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,708,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CONMED by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 135,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,761 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in CONMED by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 93,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,245,000 after acquiring an additional 11,667 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in CONMED in the 4th quarter worth about $2,878,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in CONMED by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 63,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,973,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in CONMED in the 4th quarter worth about $243,000.

In other CONMED news, Director Brian Concannon sold 12,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,762,318.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 2,500 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.43, for a total value of $346,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,041 shares of company stock worth $4,543,840 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CNMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on CONMED from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on CONMED in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.00.

Shares of CNMD stock opened at $145.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.34. CONMED Co. has a twelve month low of $117.62 and a twelve month high of $159.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.86, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.53.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. CONMED had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $273.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. CONMED’s payout ratio is 41.24%.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

