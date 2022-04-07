Blackbird (LON:BIRD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $15.38

Blackbird plc (LON:BIRD – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 15.38 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 15.50 ($0.20), with a volume of 169909 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16 ($0.21).
The company has a market cap of £62.67 million and a PE ratio of -27.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 19.04 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 26.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 8.00 and a current ratio of 8.06.
Blackbird Company Profile (LON:BIRD)
Recommended Stories
- 3 Stocks Institutional Investors Can’t Get Enough Of
- Analog Devices Raises Its Long-Term Growth Targets
- RPM International Puts The Reversal Into Higher Gear
- 3 Best Home Improvement Retailers to Turn to Now
- It’s Time To Start Buying Tilray Again
Receive News & Ratings for Blackbird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.