Blackbird (LON:BIRD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $15.38

Blackbird plc (LON:BIRD – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 15.38 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 15.50 ($0.20), with a volume of 169909 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16 ($0.21).

The company has a market cap of £62.67 million and a PE ratio of -27.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 19.04 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 26.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 8.00 and a current ratio of 8.06.

Blackbird plc develops and operates a cloud-based video editing and publishing platform under the Blackbird name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's platform is used for video viewing, editing, and publishing. It serves news, sports, entertainment, and other sectors.

