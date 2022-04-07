North West (TSE:NWC) Sets New 52-Week High at $38.57

The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$38.57 and last traded at C$38.55, with a volume of 78312 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$38.02.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NWC shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of North West from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of North West from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.41. The firm has a market cap of C$1.87 billion and a PE ratio of 12.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$36.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$35.30.

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 118 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 25 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 5 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 2 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 2 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; and 1 North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

