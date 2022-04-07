SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Shares Up 3.2%

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) shot up 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.65 and last traded at $35.61. 2,013 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 239,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.50.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SBOW. Zacks Investment Research lowered SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet raised SilverBow Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on SilverBow Resources from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.55 and a 200-day moving average of $25.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.78 million, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 2.20.

SilverBow Resources ( NYSE:SBOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $1.29. SilverBow Resources had a return on equity of 90.37% and a net margin of 21.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that SilverBow Resources, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Steven W. Adam sold 4,804 shares of SilverBow Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $129,708.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marcus C. Rowland sold 18,000 shares of SilverBow Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total value of $518,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,793,081. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBOW. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in SilverBow Resources by 443.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 237,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after buying an additional 193,465 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 1,248.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 130,500 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $2,734,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 220,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 85,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 195.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after buying an additional 72,899 shares during the period. 65.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SilverBow Resources, Inc is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. It engages in the acquiring and developing assets in the Eagle Ford Shale. The company was founded on October 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

