Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 72,869 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 624,477 shares.The stock last traded at $32.15 and had previously closed at $32.25.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TVTY shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tivity Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tivity Health in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barrington Research cut shares of Tivity Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23.

Tivity Health ( NASDAQ:TVTY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.08). Tivity Health had a return on equity of 99.51% and a net margin of 21.80%. The company had revenue of $126.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tivity Health, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tivity Health by 711.5% during the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 15,773 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the fourth quarter worth $16,828,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tivity Health by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,153,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,140,000 after purchasing an additional 215,538 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Tivity Health by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 754,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,957,000 after purchasing an additional 80,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Tivity Health by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 145,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products and solutions in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

