Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 72,869 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 624,477 shares.The stock last traded at $32.15 and had previously closed at $32.25.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TVTY shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tivity Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tivity Health in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barrington Research cut shares of Tivity Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.67.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tivity Health by 711.5% during the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 15,773 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the fourth quarter worth $16,828,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tivity Health by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,153,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,140,000 after purchasing an additional 215,538 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Tivity Health by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 754,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,957,000 after purchasing an additional 80,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Tivity Health by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 145,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY)
Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products and solutions in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tivity Health (TVTY)
- Analog Devices Raises Its Long-Term Growth Targets
- 3 Stocks Institutional Investors Can’t Get Enough Of
- RPM International Puts The Reversal Into Higher Gear
- 3 Best Home Improvement Retailers to Turn to Now
- It’s Time To Start Buying Tilray Again
Receive News & Ratings for Tivity Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivity Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.