Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Stock Price Down 8%

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) fell 8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.58 and last traded at $9.60. 209,295 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 5,207,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.43.

Several research analysts have commented on PACB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.17.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.59 and a 200 day moving average of $18.10. The company has a current ratio of 15.36, a quick ratio of 15.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Pacific Biosciences of California ( NASDAQ:PACB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.02). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 35.02% and a negative net margin of 138.85%. The business had revenue of $36.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kathy Ordonez sold 3,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $37,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Fromen sold 19,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $281,996.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,664 shares of company stock worth $945,255 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the third quarter worth $104,627,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 3,355.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,195,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103,297 shares during the period. Casdin Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 7,990,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $204,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990,652 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,915,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $243,781,000 after buying an additional 2,567,023 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,915,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $244,854,000 after buying an additional 2,567,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

