Maritime Resources (CVE:MAE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.12

Maritime Resources Corp. (CVE:MAE – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 42476 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 4.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$45.94 million and a PE ratio of -28.75.
About Maritime Resources (CVE:MAE)
