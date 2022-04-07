Beacon (BECN) Price Hits $0.53

Beacon (BECN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. Beacon has a total market cap of $936,256.66 and approximately $7,412.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Beacon has traded down 7% against the dollar. One Beacon coin can currently be bought for $0.53 or 0.00001200 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001501 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00014233 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000343 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000243 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000012 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000041 BTC.

About Beacon

Beacon (BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

