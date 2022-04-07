Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) Price Target Increased to $0.67 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU – Get Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from $0.50 to $0.67 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.42% from the stock’s previous close.

GAU has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Galiano Gold from $2.80 to $2.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Galiano Gold from $1.75 to $0.75 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Cormark cut their price target on shares of Galiano Gold from $1.00 to $0.80 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Galiano Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.13.

Get Galiano Gold alerts:

Shares of NYSEMKT GAU opened at $0.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $119.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.71.

Galiano Gold ( NYSEMKT:GAU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.42).

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galiano Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Galiano Gold by 159.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 38,813 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Galiano Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Galiano Gold by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 139,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 52,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Galiano Gold by 498.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 149,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 124,669 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

Galiano Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Galiano Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galiano Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.