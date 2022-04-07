Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Bought by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 132.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 9,823 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Newmont by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,948,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $313,606,000 after buying an additional 179,707 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth $300,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 50,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 372.1% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 192,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,466,000 after purchasing an additional 151,915 shares during the period. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $244,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Lipson sold 19,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,414.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,343 shares of company stock worth $5,082,613. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $79.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $63.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.86 and a beta of 0.30. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $52.60 and a 1-year high of $83.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.15.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 151.72%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NEM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.36.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

