Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) by 46.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,086 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KFY. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Korn Ferry in the third quarter valued at $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Korn Ferry by 30.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KFY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Korn Ferry in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $106.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Korn Ferry currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.75.

NYSE KFY opened at $64.81 on Thursday. Korn Ferry has a 12 month low of $59.52 and a 12 month high of $84.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.91.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $685.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.73%.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

