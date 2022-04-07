Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 441 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,533 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Trex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Trex in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Trex in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Trex by 28.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trex by 1,456.7% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TREX shares. B. Riley upgraded Trex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Trex from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered Trex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on Trex in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.35.

Shares of TREX stock opened at $66.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.89. Trex Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.28 and a twelve month high of $140.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54 and a beta of 1.45.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $303.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.64 million. Trex had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 17.41%. The company’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

