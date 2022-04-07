Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 1,515 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Carvana during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Carvana during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in Carvana by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 97.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $113.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.69. Carvana Co. has a 52 week low of $97.70 and a 52 week high of $376.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.78.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 19.82% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. Carvana’s quarterly revenue was up 110.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Carvana news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total transaction of $148,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E. Maroone acquired 25,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $104.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,619,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 1,026 shares of company stock worth $153,014 over the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Carvana from $430.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Carvana from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Carvana from $355.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Carvana from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Carvana from $430.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.77.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

