Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Shares Sold by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 182,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,405 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Zynex were worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZYXI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Zynex in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zynex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Zynex in the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zynex in the third quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zynex by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Zynex alerts:

ZYXI opened at $5.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.95 million, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.41 and its 200-day moving average is $9.69. Zynex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.97 and a 52-week high of $16.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Zynex ( NASDAQ:ZYXI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Zynex had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 27.28%. The company had revenue of $40.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.06 million. Equities analysts expect that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ZYXI shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Zynex from $13.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Zynex from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zynex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Zynex from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Zynex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.70.

Zynex Profile (Get Rating)

Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZYXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.