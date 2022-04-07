Oak Ridge Investments LLC Reduces Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.3% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.2% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 64 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.0% during the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total value of $2,155,986.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CMG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. OTR Global downgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,973.77.

Shares of CMG opened at $1,550.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $43.45 billion, a PE ratio of 67.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,515.14 and a 200-day moving average of $1,649.08. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,277.41 and a one year high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

