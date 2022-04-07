Oak Ridge Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 2,376 Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,376 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,947,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,810,412,000 after purchasing an additional 44,655 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 16.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,951,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $895,255,000 after buying an additional 272,794 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 879,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $403,501,000 after buying an additional 29,685 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 752,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $344,148,000 after buying an additional 17,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 2.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 408,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,147,000 after purchasing an additional 10,302 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.06, for a total value of $279,833.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TYL shares. Barclays began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $445.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $538.46.

TYL opened at $430.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $437.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $481.38. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $384.38 and a twelve month high of $557.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.65 and a beta of 0.78.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26. The business had revenue of $433.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.74 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

