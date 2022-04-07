Oak Ridge Investments LLC Trims Stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC reduced its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,413 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WSO. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Watsco by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Watsco by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its stake in Watsco by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 919 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,043 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Watsco alerts:

In other news, Director Brian E. Keeley sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.68, for a total value of $3,296,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $292.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $283.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $290.21. Watsco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.50 and a 52-week high of $318.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.31. Watsco had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 12.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is 72.63%.

WSO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.83.

About Watsco (Get Rating)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.