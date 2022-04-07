Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Holdings Decreased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,065 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 12,604 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $2,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Autoliv by 18.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Autoliv by 171.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,726 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in Autoliv by 114.1% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,552 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in Autoliv by 15.4% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 2,712 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in Autoliv in the fourth quarter worth about $313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $79,902.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mikael Bratt sold 935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.33, for a total value of $91,003.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ALV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Autoliv in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Autoliv from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Autoliv in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autoliv currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.12.

Shares of NYSE ALV opened at $72.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.10. Autoliv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.15 and a 52 week high of $110.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30. Autoliv had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.51%.

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the airbag and seatbelt products and components segment. The firm’s products include passive safety systems, including modules and components for passenger and driver airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels.

