Telemus Capital LLC Sells 126 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Telemus Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 271,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,801,000 after acquiring an additional 13,292 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,544,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,305,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,431,000 after acquiring an additional 36,423 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 280,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,463,000 after acquiring an additional 48,254 shares during the period. 71.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.38, for a total value of $536,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Richard A. Wurster sold 61,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total value of $5,811,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 635,585 shares of company stock worth $57,204,925 in the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $80.87 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.40 and its 200 day moving average is $83.74. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.46 and a fifty-two week high of $96.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

SCHW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. JMP Securities downgraded Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.78.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

