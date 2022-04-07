MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. cut its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,893 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $6,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,773,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MetLife by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 69,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

MET opened at $70.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.21 and a 12-month high of $72.55.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $20.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.67 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $3,996,478.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.86.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

