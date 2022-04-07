Supermarket Income REIT plc (LON:SUPR) Declares GBX 1.49 Dividend

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LON:SUPR – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.49 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Supermarket Income REIT stock opened at GBX 123.75 ($1.62) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.22 billion and a PE ratio of 10.28. Supermarket Income REIT has a 12 month low of GBX 110.50 ($1.45) and a 12 month high of GBX 133 ($1.74). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 122.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 120.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Get Supermarket Income REIT alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SUPR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.97) price objective on shares of Supermarket Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.84) target price on shares of Supermarket Income REIT in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 136 ($1.78).

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LSE: SUPR) is a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of the UK's feed the nation infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales. All of the Company's 45 properties are let to leading UK supermarket operators, diversified by both tenant and geography.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Supermarket Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supermarket Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.