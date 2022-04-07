MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.43 Per Share

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.425 per share by the oil and gas producer on Monday, April 25th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This is an increase from MV Oil Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Shares of NYSE MVO opened at $11.48 on Thursday. MV Oil Trust has a 1 year low of $4.68 and a 1 year high of $15.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.36.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MV Oil Trust stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,534 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of MV Oil Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MV Oil Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

MV Oil Trust is a close-ended investment trust. It engages in acquiring and holding a term net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on August 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

