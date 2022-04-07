RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMMZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMMZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.1042 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th.

NYSEARCA RMMZ opened at $19.19 on Thursday. RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $18.54 and a 52-week high of $20.50.

