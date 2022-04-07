Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC (LON:DIG) Increases Dividend to GBX 3.90 Per Share

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC (LON:DIG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.90 ($0.05) per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:DIG opened at GBX 300.64 ($3.94) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £445.74 million and a PE ratio of 4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.84, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 295.89. Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 256 ($3.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 340.67 ($4.47).

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

