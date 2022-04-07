SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.150-$-0.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $120 million-$122 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $131.33 million.SecureWorks also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.700-$-0.610 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on SecureWorks in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SecureWorks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $19.50 to $16.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.17.

Get SecureWorks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SCWX opened at $12.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.73 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.57. SecureWorks has a 12 month low of $10.05 and a 12 month high of $26.89.

SecureWorks ( NASDAQ:SCWX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $127.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SecureWorks will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other SecureWorks news, CFO Paul Parrish acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.19 per share, with a total value of $55,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider George B. Hanna bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.27 per share, for a total transaction of $45,080.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 15,205 shares of company stock worth $175,199. Corporate insiders own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in SecureWorks by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 8,037 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of SecureWorks during the 4th quarter valued at $285,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in SecureWorks by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 797.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 32,390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.37% of the company’s stock.

About SecureWorks (Get Rating)

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SecureWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SecureWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.