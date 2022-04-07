Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:PHT)

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 18th.

NYSE:PHT opened at $8.04 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.26. Pioneer High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $7.71 and a 12-month high of $11.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,786 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Pioneer High Income Fund by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,195 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 17,548 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Pioneer High Income Fund by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,951 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 10,115 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer High Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Pioneer High Income Fund by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 592,657 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,749,000 after purchasing an additional 143,595 shares during the period.

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

