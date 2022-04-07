Oak Ridge Investments LLC Decreases Position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,503 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Insmed were worth $2,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INSM. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,798,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,523,000 after purchasing an additional 861,771 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Insmed by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,591,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,923,000 after purchasing an additional 716,392 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Insmed by 126.4% during the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 998,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,505,000 after acquiring an additional 557,667 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Insmed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,464,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in Insmed by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,385,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,241,000 after purchasing an additional 264,744 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 1,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $28,976.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 2,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $72,141.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,190 shares of company stock worth $2,402,059 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INSM opened at $24.40 on Thursday. Insmed Incorporated has a 1 year low of $20.02 and a 1 year high of $36.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 6.19.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $56.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.84 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 230.63% and a negative return on equity of 102.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.00) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INSM has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Insmed from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Insmed has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

