Comparing Singapore Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) & Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR)

Singapore Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:SGAPY – Get Rating) and Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Singapore Telecommunications shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Nuvera Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.9% of Nuvera Communications shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Singapore Telecommunications and Nuvera Communications’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Singapore Telecommunications $11.35 billion 2.83 $405.70 million N/A N/A Nuvera Communications $65.84 million 1.64 $12.25 million $2.35 9.07

Singapore Telecommunications has higher revenue and earnings than Nuvera Communications.

Volatility & Risk

Singapore Telecommunications has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nuvera Communications has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Singapore Telecommunications and Nuvera Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Singapore Telecommunications N/A N/A N/A Nuvera Communications 18.61% 10.39% 5.81%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Singapore Telecommunications and Nuvera Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Singapore Telecommunications 0 0 1 0 3.00 Nuvera Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Singapore Telecommunications pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Nuvera Communications pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Nuvera Communications pays out 23.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Singapore Telecommunications beats Nuvera Communications on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Singapore Telecommunications (Get Rating)

Singapore Telecommunications Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services to consumers and small businesses in Singapore, Australia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Group Consumer, Group Enterprise, and Group Digital Life. The company engages in the carriage business, including mobile, pay TV, fixed broadband, and voice services, as well as equipment sales; mobile financial, and gaming and digital content business; and digital marketing, and analytics and intelligence businesses. It also offers ICT solutions, such as fixed voice and data, cloud computing, cyber security, IT, professional consulting, and managed services to enterprise customers; mobile phones, accessories, watches, watch straps, cables, adapters, multimedia hubs, cameras, gimbals, cases, chargers, drones, earphones, headphones, microphones, keyboards, laptops, screen protectors, speakers, tablets, trackers, and wearables, as well as mouse, connectivity, gaming, smart home, WiFi mesh, power solution, and storage solution products; postpaid and prepaid plans; and postpaid add-on, roaming, 5G, and AR/VR entertainment services. In addition, the company provides broadband plans and add-on, Wi-Fi 6, Microsoft 365 subscription, TV packages and guides, TV Go, video on demand, instalment plans, car and home content insurance, wellness, HungryGoWhere, news stand, music, and telephony services; DVR set top boxes; lifestyle products; and Singtel Surf School that offers cyber fun, safety, and education services, as well as tech workshops. Further, it offers cloud, data center, and software-as-a service; Internet of Things; voice unified communications, cloud conferencing, international calling, and SIP trunking services; managed network and managed unified communications services; satellite services; and Singtel Liquid-X, a suite of cloud centric services. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Singapore.

About Nuvera Communications (Get Rating)

Nuvera Communications, Inc. engages in the provision of diversified communications services through its subsidiaries. It offers voice, digital television, wireless, Internet services, and technology solutions for residential and business clients. The company was founded on May 1, 1905 and is headquartered in New Ulm, MN.

