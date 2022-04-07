7,937 Shares in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Purchased by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 7,937 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter worth about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on LULU shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $438.00 to $447.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $435.28.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $371.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.07 billion, a PE ratio of 49.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $324.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $379.41. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $278.00 and a fifty-two week high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.10. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

