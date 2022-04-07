Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Trims Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 327,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,413,000 after buying an additional 28,024 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 661,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,481,000 after purchasing an additional 104,400 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,241,000 after purchasing an additional 19,216 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 109.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 52,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,638,000 after purchasing an additional 27,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 63,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $100.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.41 and its 200 day moving average is $106.01. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $99.95 and a 1 year high of $108.88.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a $0.136 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.