Oak Ridge Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC cut its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $3,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHTR. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $561.26 on Thursday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $544.59 and a 1-year high of $825.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $580.73 and a 200 day moving average of $638.73. The firm has a market cap of $96.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $2.02. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $13.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHTR. UBS Group lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $810.00 to $645.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Charter Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $770.00 to $690.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. TD Securities raised their target price on Charter Communications from $805.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Exane BNP Paribas cut Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $748.79.

In other news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey bought 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $591.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,627,890.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

