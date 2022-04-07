Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,466 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in 3M by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in 3M by 1.5% during the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,805 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 0.7% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 1.6% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 6,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MMM opened at $150.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15. 3M has a 1 year low of $139.74 and a 1 year high of $208.95. The company has a market capitalization of $85.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $151.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.81.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.89%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on 3M from $189.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on 3M from $195.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on 3M from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.73.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

